PhotosNational Photos Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah along with other leaders travelling on people’s bus after inaugurating Peoples Bus Service Mon, 27 Jun 2022, 11:38 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP50-270622 KARACHI: June 27 - Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah along with other leaders travelling on people's bus after inaugurating Peoples Bus Service. APP APP50-270622 KARACHI