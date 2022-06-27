Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah along with other leaders travelling on people’s bus after inaugurating Peoples Bus Service

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah along with other leaders travelling on people's bus after inaugurating Peoples Bus Service
APP50-270622 KARACHI: June 27 - Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah along with other leaders travelling on people's bus after inaugurating Peoples Bus Service. APP
Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah along with other leaders travelling on people's bus after inaugurating Peoples Bus Service
APP50-270622 KARACHI

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Information Minister Sindh Sharjeel Inam Memon presenting bus model to Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari after inaugurating Peoples Bus Service

Information Minister Sindh Sharjeel Inam Memon presenting bus model to Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari after inaugurating Peoples Bus Service

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif being received by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Shaheed Benazirabad.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif being received by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Shaheed Benazirabad.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif offers condolences and Fateha with Former President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari, Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Aseefa Bhutto Zardari on the sad demise of Zarrin Ara Zardari at Zardari House.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif offers condolences and Fateha with Former President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari, Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party and Foreign Minister Bilawal...

Consul General of the United Arab Emirates H.E Bakheet Ateeq Alremaithi along with a delegation offering Fateha after condoling with Former President of Pakistan and President PPPP Asif Ali Zardari, Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on the sad demise of Zarrin Ara Zardari at Zardari House.

Consul General of the United Arab Emirates H.E Bakheet Ateeq Alremaithi along with a delegation offering Fateha after condoling with Former President of Pakistan...

Chairman Senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, JUI(F) leader Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri and other offering Fateha after condoling with Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on the sad demise of his grandmother Zarrin Ara Zardari, She was the mother of Former President of Pakistan and President PPPP Asif Ali Zardari at Zardari House.

Chairman Senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, JUI(F) leader Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri and other offering Fateha after condoling with Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party and Foreign...

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari along with BB Asifa Bhutto Zardari offering condolences on the death of his grandmother Zarrin Ara Zardari at Zardari House. Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo was also present.

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari along with BB Asifa Bhutto Zardari offering condolences on the death of his grandmother...

Pakistan calls disinformation ‘global pandemic’ at first meeting of panel on countering menace

Hina concludes three day visit to Germany

Pakistan reiterates resolve for creating a drug free society: FO

Bilawal’s remarks on India interpreted out of context: FO

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is addressing during 49th Foundation Day of Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad at ISSI

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is addressing during 49th Foundation Day of Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad at ISSI

Director General Institute of Strategic Studies Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry is giving shield to Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari during 49th Foundation Day of Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad at ISSI

Director General Institute of Strategic Studies Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry is giving shield to Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari during 49th Foundation Day of Institute...

Engagement with U.S., India significant amid geopolitical scenario: Bilawal Bhutto