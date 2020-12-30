Home Photos General Coverage Photos Folk singer Zulfiqar Ali & Mazhar Hussain performing on the stage on... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Folk singer Zulfiqar Ali & Mazhar Hussain performing on the stage on the last day of 6th Ayaz Mela organized by Khanabadosh Writers Café at Sindh Museum Wed, 30 Dec 2020, 6:30 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP26-301220 HYDERABAD: December 30 Folk singer Zulfiqar Ali & Mazhar Hussain performing on the stage on the last day of 6th Ayaz Mela organized by Khanabadosh Writers Café at Sindh Museum. APP photo by Akram Ali APP26-301220 ALSO READ Folk artist Abdullah Khan performing on the stage on the last day of 6th Ayaz Mela organized by Khanabadosh Writers Café at Sindh Museum RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Folk artist Abdullah Khan performing on the stage on the last day of 6th Ayaz Mela organized by Khanabadosh Writers Café at Sindh Museum Folk singer Shammo Bai performing on the stage on the last day of 6th Ayaz Mela organized by Khanabadosh Writers Café at Sindh Museum Folk singer Rajab Faqir performing on the stage on the last day of 6th Ayaz Mela organized by Khanabadosh Writers Café at Sindh Museum