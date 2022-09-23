PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Flood affected women registered themselves for receiving grant of Rs 25,000 from the Benazir Income Support Program and rations at Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Stadium Fri, 23 Sep 2022, 5:26 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP21-230922 LARKANA: September 23 - Flood affected women registered themselves for receiving grant of Rs 25,000 from the Benazir Income Support Program and rations at Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Stadium. APP APP21-230922 LARKANA