PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos First lady Mrs. Samina Alvi release the balloons is a symbolic representation of freeing oneself from the stigma of breast cancer in collaboration with Shaukat Khanum Hospital and Jinnah Polo Fields (JPF) Sun, 31 Oct 2021, 7:13 PM APP25-311021 LAHORE: October 31 – First lady Mrs. Samina Alvi release the balloons is a symbolic representation of freeing oneself from the stigma of breast cancer in collaboration with Shaukat Khanum Hospital and Jinnah Polo Fields (JPF). APP photo by Rana Imran APP25-311021 LAHORE: APP23-311021 LAHORE: October 31 – First lady Mrs. Samina Alvi talking to media persons during prize distribution ceremony of Shaukat Khanum Pink Polo 2021 at the Jinnah Polo Fields (JPF) ground. APP photo by Rana Imran APP24-311021 LAHORE: October 31 – First lady Mrs. Samina Alvi giving away trophy to the Habib Metro Lions winning polo team of the main final of the Shaukat Khanum Pink Polo 2021 at the Jinnah Polo Fields (JPF) ground. Habib Metro Lions polo team won the match by 14/03. APP photo by Rana Imran