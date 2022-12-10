First Lady Begum Samina Arif Alvi is addressing the launching ceremony of Ascend Athletics Pakistan, a program to train girls in mountaineering and rock climbing.

APP46-101222 ISLAMABAD: December 10 – First Lady Begum Samina Arif Alvi is addressing the launching ceremony of Ascend Athletics Pakistan, a program to train girls in mountaineering and rock climbing. APP/IQJ/ABB/MOS
APP47-101222 LAHORE: December 10 – First Lady Begum Samina Arif Alvi in a group photo with the speakers of the launching ceremony of Ascend Athletics Pakistan, a program to train girls in mountaineering and rock climbing. APP/IRR/IQJ/ABB/MOS

First Lady wants programmes for improving women’s health

Minister of Federal Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain chaired the launching ceremony of addition of supplementary reading material on animal rights module in curriculum for young children

First Lady Begum Arif Alvi serving food to a differently-able child at a ceremony in connection with the International Day of Persons with Disabilities at Aiwan-e-Sadr

First Lady Begum Samina Arif Alvi addressing a ceremony in connection with International Day for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Begum Samina Arif Alvi taking a tour of the facilities at the Raunak-e-Islam school for the rehabilitation and education of special persons.

First Lady Samina Arif Alvi inspecting different sections of NOWPDP Institute on the occasion of graduation ceremony 2022

The First Lady Samina Arif Alvi addressing a graduation ceremony at NOWPDP institute for imparting vocational training to differently abled children

First Lady Begum Samina Arif Alvi cutting the inauguration ribbon of the 17th Dachi Exhibition at Expo Center.

Begum Alvi underlines need to safeguard PWD’s rights with provision of facilities

First Lady Begum Arif Alvi giving mementos to the breast cancer survivors in a ceremony at Aiwan-e-Sadr

First Lady Begum Samina Arif Alvi addressing an advocacy seminar on ending Tuberculosis in Pakistan

Group Photo of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and dignitaries from both Pakistan and Turkiye during launching ceremony of PNS Khybar, a MILGEM Class Corvette, built by M/s ASFAT

