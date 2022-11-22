First Lady Begum Samina Arif Alvi addressing during “Life is Not Still” exhibition of art works on the subject of Still Life Painting at Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA)

First Lady Begum Samina Arif Alvi addressing during
APP65-211122 ISLAMABAD: November 21 - First Lady Begum Samina Arif Alvi addressing during "Life is Not Still" exhibition of art works on the subject of Still Life Painting at Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA). APP/IQJ/TZD
First Lady Begum Samina Arif Alvi addressing during "Life is Not Still" exhibition of art works on the subject of Still Life Painting at Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA)
APP65-211122 ISLAMABAD
First Lady Begum Samina Arif Alvi addressing during "Life is Not Still" exhibition of art works on the subject of Still Life Painting at Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA)
APP67-211122 ISLAMABAD

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR