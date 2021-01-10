Home Photos General Coverage Photos Fire fighters stand outside cocking oil shop after extinguishing fire at tower... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Fire fighters stand outside cocking oil shop after extinguishing fire at tower market Sun, 10 Jan 2021, 10:25 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP23-100121 HYDERABAD: January 10 Fire fighters stand outside cocking oil shop after extinguishing fire at tower market. APP photo by Farhan Khan APP23-100121 ALSO READ Vendors sitting around the fire to keep them warm in a chilled weather RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Vendors sitting around the fire to keep them warm in a chilled weather A view of women sitting around the fire to keep themselves warm during chilled weather in the city Labourers sitting fire to keep them warm during chilled weather in the provincial capital