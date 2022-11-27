Final match of Coca-Cola Aibak Polo Cup 2022 was played at Lahore Polo Club between FG Din Polo and Newage Cables Master Paints.

Final match of Coca-Cola Aibak Polo Cup 2022 was played at Lahore Polo Club between FG Din Polo and Newage Cables Master Paints.
Group photo of FG Din Polo Team after winning the final match of Coca-Cola Aibak Polo Cup 2022 against Newage Cables Master Paints at Lahore Polo Club.

A view of polo match between Diamond Paints Shekoo Steel and Barry`s DS Polo teams at Lahore Polo Club during Coca Cola Aibak Polo Cup 2022

A view of final match between Platinum homes and Diamond paints Sheikhoo steel in final of Dawn Bread Shah Rafi Alam Memorial Polo Cup at Lahore polo club.

Players in action during Polo match between Diamond Paints Sheikoo Steel and Guard Group at Dawn Bread Shah Rafi Alam Polo Cup 2022, Lahore polo club.

Players of Diamond Paints and FG Din Polo struggling to get hold on the ball During SKMH PINK Polo at Jinnah Polo Fields DHA

Players of Diamond Paints receiving winning trophy after the final match of SKMH PINK Polo at Jinnah Polo Fields DHA

Group photo of FG Din Polo team after Final match of Gobies Paints Tenacious Polo Cup 2022 at Jinnah Polo Ground

Squash players in action during final match of tournament of Juniors Development Programme & Talent Hunt at grass root level organized by Pakistan an Squash Federation organized Junior Squash Circuit No 2 at Mushaf Squash Complex in federal capital territory

View of final match between HN polo and Newage Cables Master paints in Quaid e Azam Gold cup 2022 at Lahore Polo Club. HN...

A view of match between HN polo Vs DS Rizvis Polo Team in Tower 21 Quaid Azam Gold Cup 2022 at Lahore Polo Club

Strict security for PSL-7 final match

Secretary Board of Intermediate Bahawalpur Rao Shamshad Ali, Rao Umar Hayat Education Board of Intermediate, District Sports Officer Amir Hameed awarding a trophy to the Captain of winning team Multan and others Pakistan inter Board Girls Cricket Championship tournament after the final match

Polo match was held between HN polo and Newage Cables Master Paints Polo teams during Ittehad Punjab Polo Cup 2022 at Lahore Polo Club

