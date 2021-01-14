Home Photos General Coverage Photos (File Photo) Commodore Muhammad Sohail Arshad, Commodore Salman Ilyas and Commodore Javed... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos (File Photo) Commodore Muhammad Sohail Arshad, Commodore Salman Ilyas and Commodore Javed Iqbal promoted to the rank of Rear Admiral Thu, 14 Jan 2021, 7:09 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP31-140121 ISLAMABAD: January 14 (File Photo) Commodore Muhammad Sohail Arshad, Commodore Salman Ilyas and Commodore Javed Iqbal promoted to the rank of Rear Admiral. APP APP31-140121 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Two Major Generals promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General RAWALPINDI: June 30 Major General Nigar Johar, HI (M) promoted as Lieutenant General. APP