Female visitors taking keen interest in displayed stuff on stalls during International Women's Day celebration
APP43-080321 PESHAWAR: March 08  Female visitors taking keen interest in displayed stuff on stalls during International Women's Day celebration. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum
APP46-080321
PESHAWAR: March 08  Female participants posing for a photo during function to mark International Women’s Day. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum
APP44-080321
PESHAWAR: March 08  A female singing a song during function to celebrates International Women’s Day. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum
APP45-080321
PESHAWAR: March 08  Aurat Foundation Resident Director Shabina Ayaz in a group photo with participants during function to mark International Women’s Day. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum

