Female visitors taking keen interest in displayed stuff on stalls during International Women's Day celebration Mon, 8 Mar 2021, 10:53 PM

APP43-080321 PESHAWAR: March 08 Female visitors taking keen interest in displayed stuff on stalls during International Women's Day celebration. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum

APP46-080321PESHAWAR: March 08 Female participants posing for a photo during function to mark International Women's Day. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum

APP44-080321PESHAWAR: March 08 A female singing a song during function to celebrates International Women's Day. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum

APP45-080321PESHAWAR: March 08 Aurat Foundation Resident Director Shabina Ayaz in a group photo with participants during function to mark International Women's Day. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum