Home Photos Feature Photos Female gypsies carrying bundle of dry tree branches after collecting from roadside... PhotosFeature Photos Female gypsies carrying bundle of dry tree branches after collecting from roadside greenbelts for domestic use Sun, 27 Dec 2020, 4:31 PM APP02-271220 ISLAMABAD: December 27 Female gypsies carrying bundle of dry tree branches after collecting from roadside greenbelts for domestic use. APP photo by Irshad Sheikh