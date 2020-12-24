Home Photos Feature Photos Female farmers pasting dung cakes on the wall for drying to be... PhotosFeature Photos Female farmers pasting dung cakes on the wall for drying to be used during cooking as fuel Thu, 24 Dec 2020, 5:50 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP35-241220 MULTAN: December 24 - Female farmers pasting dung cakes on the wall for drying to be used during cooking as fuel. APP photo by Tanveer Bukhari APP35-241220 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR LARKANA: November 03 A farmer woman pasting dung-cakes on the wall for drying and to be used for burning purpose near Miro Khan... FAISALABAD: October 01 – A female villager collecting the dried dung-cakes to be used for cooking purpose as fuel. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas