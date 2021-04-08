Federal Secretary for Narcotics Control, Akbar Durrani (TI) / PAS met with Jeremy Milsom, Representative UNODC COPAK and presented souvenir
APP34-080421 ISLAMABAD: April 08 - Federal Secretary for Narcotics Control, Akbar Durrani (TI) / PAS met with Jeremy Milsom, Representative UNODC COPAK and presented souvenir. APP

ALSO READ  Federal Secretary Akbar Durrani (TI)/PAS chairing the meeting of Departmental Development Working Party (DDWP) at the Ministry of Narcotics Control

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR