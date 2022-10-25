Federal Minister Mr. Rana Tanveer Hussain was briefed by senior officials of the ministry on the working of Pakistan National commission for UNESCO (PNCU), senior officials of the ministry attended the meeting

Federal Minister Mr. Rana Tanveer Hussain was briefed by senior officials of the ministry on the working of Pakistan National commission for UNESCO (PNCU), senior officials of the ministry attended the meeting
APP15-251022 ISLAMABAD: October 25 – Federal Minister Mr. Rana Tanveer Hussain was briefed by senior officials of the ministry on the working of Pakistan National commission for UNESCO (PNCU), senior officials of the ministry attended the meeting. APP /MOS /SSH
Federal Minister Mr. Rana Tanveer Hussain was briefed by senior officials of the ministry on the working of Pakistan National commission for UNESCO (PNCU), senior officials of the ministry attended the meeting
APP15-251022 ISLAMABAD

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

The Federal Minister for Commerce and Investment Syed Naveed Qamar, met the Chair of the European Parliament’s committee for International Trade, MEP Bernd Lange in Brussels, the Ambassador of Pakistan to Belgium, Luxembourg and the European Union, Dr. Asad Majeed Khan and other officials present during the meeting

The Federal Minister for Commerce and Investment Syed Naveed Qamar, met the Chair of the European Parliament’s committee for International Trade, MEP Bernd Lange...

Federal Minister for Information & Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb held a meeting with Mohammad Mehdi Ismaili Minister of Culture and Guidance of Iran on the sidelines of OIC Islamic Conference of Information Ministers

Federal Minister for Information & Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb held a meeting with Mohammad Mehdi Ismaili Minister of Culture and Guidance of Iran on the...

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Miss Shaza Fatima Khawaja chairing a meeting with Chairman FBR, Asim Khan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Miss Shaza Fatima Khawaja chairing a meeting with Chairman FBR, Asim Khan

A group photo of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah with the children given polio drops and their mothers taken just after the inauguration of a week-long anti-polio drive at CM House

A group photo of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah with the children given polio drops and their mothers taken just after the...

Group photo of Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal with president of COPARIR Amna Munawar Awan, Chairman COPAIR Ambassador Khalid Mahmood, President IPRI Dr. Raza Muhammad and other participants on the occasion of the national dialogue organized under the auspices of Center of Pakistan and International Relations and Policy Research Institute regarding ''Elimination of Social and Economic Divides''

Group photo of Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal with president of COPARIR Amna Munawar Awan, Chairman COPAIR Ambassador Khalid Mahmood, President IPRI Dr....

Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik addresses to media persons during a press conference at Press Information Department

Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif addresses to media persons during a press conference at Press Information Department

Federal Minister For Law & Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar addressing the participants of Pakistan Tax Bar Association

Federal Minister For Law & Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar addressing the participants of Pakistan Tax Bar Association

Federal Minister for Power Engr. Khurram Dastgir khan held a meeting with a delegation of United States' International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) on OCT

Federal Minister for Power Engr. Khurram Dastgir khan held a meeting with a delegation of United States’ International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) on OCT

Special Assistant to the prime Minister on Narcotics Control, Attaullah Tarar talks to electronic media and press journalists after disqualification PTI Chairman Imran Khan by Election Commission in Federal Capital

Special Assistant to the prime Minister on Narcotics Control, Attaullah Tarar talks to electronic media and press journalists after disqualification PTI Chairman Imran Khan...

PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi while talking to media said that “we all say that we do not accept the minus one" decision after disqualification PTI Chairman Imran Khan by Election Commission in Federal Capital

PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi while talking to media said that “we all say that we do not accept the minus one” decision after...

Ms Shazia Marri Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, and SAPM Mr. Faisal Karim Kundi addressing in a joint press conference in Federal Capital

Ms Shazia Marri Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, and SAPM Mr. Faisal Karim Kundi addressing in a joint press conference in...