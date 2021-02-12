Home Photos General Coverage Photos Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noor Ul Haq... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noor Ul Haq Qadri addressing at Pakistan Asr-e-Hazir Khankah conference Fri, 12 Feb 2021, 9:18 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP71-120221 LAHORE: February 12 - Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noor Ul Haq Qadri addressing at Pakistan Asr-e-Hazir Khankah conference. APP APP71-120221 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Federal Minister For Railways, Muhammad Azam Khan Swati in a meeting with Ambassador Of Republic Of China To Pakistan, Mr. Nong Rong Federal Minister For Planning, Development, Reforms And Special Initiatives, Asad Umar along with Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Shibli Faraz addressing press... Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Shibli Faraz addressing press conference