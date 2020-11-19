Home Photos National Photos Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed waving to the public after... PhotosNational Photos Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed waving to the public after inaugurating KCR Thu, 19 Nov 2020, 3:39 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP03-191120 KARACHI: November 19 - Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed waving to the public after inaugurating KCR. APP Photo M. Saeed Qureshi APP03-191120 ALSO READ Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed talking to media persons on the occasion of inauguration of Karachi Circular Railway RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed talking to media persons on the occasion of inauguration of Karachi Circular Railway ISLAMABAD: August 03 – Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed offering Fateha with Minister for Interior Brig (R ) Syed Ijaz Shah over the...