Home Photos General Coverage Photos Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives (PDSI) Asad Umar addressing... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives (PDSI) Asad Umar addressing to party workers at residence of PTI Sindh leader Mubeen Ahmed jatoi Sat, 28 Nov 2020, 9:47 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP41-281120 SUKKUR: November 28 - Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives (PDSI) Asad Umar addressing to party workers at residence of PTI Sindh leader Mubeen Ahmed jatoi. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar APP41-281120 ALSO READ Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives (PDSI) Asad Umar in a group photo with PTI central leader Nawabzada Ameer Buksh Khan Bhutto, Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Syed Firdous Shamim Naqvi and others at Meer Pur Bhutto RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives (PDSI) Asad Umar and Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Syed Firdous Shamim Naqvi offering Fateha after... Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives (PDSI) Asad Umar addressing to party workers at Insaf House Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives (PDSI) Asad Umar in a meeting with PTI central leader Engineer Saifullah Abro at Insaf House