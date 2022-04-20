Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, Abdul Qadir Patel visited PIMS hospital and reviewed the services being provided to the patients

Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, Abdul Qadir Patel visited PIMS hospital and reviewed the services being provided to the patients
APP16-200422 ISLAMABAD: April 20 - Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, Abdul Qadir Patel visited PIMS hospital and reviewed the services being provided to the patients. APP
Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, Abdul Qadir Patel visited PIMS hospital and reviewed the services being provided to the patients
APP16-200422 ISLAMABAD:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR