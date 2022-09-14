PhotosNational Photos Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Tariq Bashir Cheema in a meeting with Ambassador of Republic of Kyrgyzstan to Pakistan Ulanbek Totuiaev at his office Wed, 14 Sep 2022, 8:12 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP53-140922 ISLAMABAD: September 14 – Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Tariq Bashir Cheema in a meeting with Ambassador of Republic of Kyrgyzstan to Pakistan Ulanbek Totuiaev at his office. APP APP53-140922 ISLAMABAD