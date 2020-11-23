Home Photos General Coverage Photos Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Dr. Muhammad Farogh Naseem chairing... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Dr. Muhammad Farogh Naseem chairing a meeting to discuss Anti-Rape Law and creation of Special Courts and Joint Investigation Teams for rape victims at the Law Ministry Mon, 23 Nov 2020, 11:13 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP49-231120 ISLAMABAD: November 23 - Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Dr. Muhammad Farogh Naseem chairing a meeting to discuss Anti-Rape Law and creation of Special Courts and Joint Investigation Teams for rape victims at the Law Ministry. APP APP49-231120 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR ISLAMABAD: November 10 – Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Barrister Dr. Muhammad Farogh Naseem chairing a meeting to discuss the Evacuee Trust Properties... ISLAMABAD: October 22 German Ambassador Dr. Bernard Schlagheck calls on Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Barrister Dr. Muhammad Farogh Naseem at the... ISLAMABAD: October 12 – Federal Minister For Law And Justice, Barrister Dr. Muhammad Farogh Naseem chairs a meeting regarding Criminal Law Reforms at Ministry...