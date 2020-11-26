Home Photos General Coverage Photos Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur giving... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur giving away certificate to the person who save the Pakistani flag from the fire during the unknown miscreants ablaze officials vehicles Thu, 26 Nov 2020, 9:15 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP48-261120 GILGIT: November 26 - Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur giving away certificate to the person who save the Pakistani flag from the fire during the unknown miscreants ablaze officials vehicles. APP Photo by Ashraf Hussain APP48-261120 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur addressing a press conference regarding Election Gilgit-Baltistan 2020 at Governor House Gandapur thanks GB people for giving two-third majority Opposition attacks national institutions to evade accountability: Gandapur