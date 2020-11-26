Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur giving away certificate to the person who save the Pakistani flag from the fire during the unknown miscreants ablaze officials vehicles
APP48-261120 GILGIT: November 26 - Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur giving away certificate to the person who save the Pakistani flag from the fire during the unknown miscreants ablaze officials vehicles. APP Photo by Ashraf Hussain
APP48-261120

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR