Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur addressing a press conference regarding Election Gilgit-Baltistan 2020 at Governor House
APP30-241120 GILGIT: November 24 - Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur addressing a press conference regarding Election Gilgit-Baltistan 2020 at Governor House. APP Photo by Ashraf Hussain
APP30-241120

ALSO READ  Gandapur thanks GB people for giving two-third majority

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR