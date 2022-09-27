PhotosNational Photos Federal minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque in a meeting with a delegation on the sideline of international telecommunication Union ITU Plenipotentiary Conference (PP-22) at Bucharest Tue, 27 Sep 2022, 12:34 AM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP45-260922 ROMANIA: September 26 - Federal minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque in a meeting with a delegation on the sideline of international telecommunication Union ITU Plenipotentiary Conference (PP-22) at Bucharest. APP APP45-260922 ROMANIA