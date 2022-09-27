Federal minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque in a meeting with a delegation on the sideline of international telecommunication Union ITU Plenipotentiary Conference (PP-22) at Bucharest

APP45-260922 ROMANIA: September 26 - Federal minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque in a meeting with a delegation on the sideline of international telecommunication Union ITU Plenipotentiary Conference (PP-22) at Bucharest. APP
Federal Minister Maritime Affairs,Senator Syed Faisal Ali Subzwari delivers a lecture on ''Maritime Economy'' at National Defence University Islamabad

MPs delegation attends int’l conference on Pakistan’s 75th anniversary in Moscow

Senior officers of international Labour Organisation (ILO) briefs FederalMinister for Overseas Pakistanis & HRD Sajid Hussain Turi on impacts of floods on labours in thecountry

Spectators Enjoying the first Twenty20 international cricket match between Pakistan and England at National Cricket Stadium

Mr. Neak Oknha Sear Rithy, chairman & board of directors, World Bridge Group of Companies, Kingdom of Cambodia interacting with Deputy Chairman Senate, Mirza Muhammad Afridi and Senator Muhammad Abdul Qadir at a reception hosted by him in honor of delegation

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah along with Ayaz Sadiq and members of MQM addressing press conference at MQM Pakistan Bahadrabad Markaz

Iftikhar Ali Shallwani, Federal Secretary, Minister of Housing and Works visits Park Road Housing Scheme, Islamabad a project of Federal Government Employees Housing Authority and Supreme Court Bar Association

Delegation of ILO calls on Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Turi

A view of massive traffic jam at IJP road in Federal Capital territory

Honourable Chief Justice of Pakistan Mr. Justice Umar Ata Bandial meeting a delegation of Punjab Bar Council at Supreme Court of Pakistan

Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif addressing a press conference at PID Media Center

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf addressing to delegation of representatives of Parliamentary Reporter Association (PRA) at Parliament House

