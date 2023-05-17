PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Federal Minister for Interior, Rana Sanaullah Khan and Saudi Deputy Interior Minister, HE Nasser Bin Abdul Aziz zal Dawood in a group photo during the visit of Saudi delegation Wed, 17 May 2023, 9:54 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegramCopy URL APP76-170523 ISLAMABAD: May 17 - Federal Minister for Interior, Rana Sanaullah Khan and Saudi Deputy Interior Minister, HE Nasser Bin Abdul Aziz zal Dawood in a group photo during the visit of Saudi delegation. APP/TZD/FHA APP76-170523 ISLAMABAD: Sponsored Ad