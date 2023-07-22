Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sana Ullah Khan is inaugurating Sui Gas Supply at Chak No.31 JB Khan Pur near Aminpur Bungalow

Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sana Ullah Khan is inaugurating Sui Gas Supply at Chak No.31 JB Khan Pur near Aminpur Bungalow
APP53-220723 FAISALABAD: July 22 - Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sana Ullah Khan is inaugurating Sui Gas Supply at Chak No.31 JB Khan Pur near Aminpur Bungalow. APP/TWR/ABB
Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sana Ullah Khan is inaugurating Sui Gas Supply at Chak No.31 JB Khan Pur near Aminpur Bungalow
APP53-220723 FAISALABAD:
Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sana Ullah Khan is inaugurating Sui Gas Supply at Chak No.31 JB Khan Pur near Aminpur Bungalow
APP54-220723 FAISALABAD: July 22 – Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sana Ullah Khan is addressing after inaugurating Sui Gas Supply at Chak No.31 JB Khan Pur near Aminpur Bungalow.APP/TWR/ABB
Sponsored Ad

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR