PhotosNational Photos Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC), Ehsaan-ur-Rehman Mazari at the concluding ceremony of Mid-Court Athletes ATF Championship 14 & Under leg-1 at Pakistan Tennis Federation( PTF) Complex Sat, 8 Oct 2022, 12:52 AM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP67-071022 ISLAMABAD: October 07 - Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC), Ehsaan-ur-Rehman Mazari at the concluding ceremony of Mid-Court Athletes ATF Championship 14 & Under leg-1 at Pakistan Tennis Federation( PTF) Complex. APP APP67-071022 ISLAMABAD