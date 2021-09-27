PhotosNational Photos Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination Dr. Fahmida Mirza addressing during inaugural ceremony of Under 16 and 17 Inter Provincial Athletics Meet at Qayyum Sports Complex Mon, 27 Sep 2021, 8:01 PM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram APP16-270921 PESHAWAR: September 27 - Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination Dr. Fahmida Mirza addressing during inaugural ceremony of Under 16 and 17 Inter Provincial Athletics Meet at Qayyum Sports Complex. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum APP16-270921 PESHAWAR APP21-270921 PESHAWAR: September 27 – DG Sports Asfandyar Khan Khattak presenting shield to Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination Dr. Fehmida Mirza during inaugural ceremony of Under 16 and 17 Inter Provincial Athletics Meet here at Qayyum Sports Complex. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum