Home Photos National Photos Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz and Advisor for... PhotosNational Photos Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz and Advisor for Institutional Reforms and Austerity Dr. Ishrat Hussain jointly addressing a press conference at PID Media Center Fri, 20 Nov 2020, 8:52 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP33-201120 ISLAMABAD: November 20 - Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz and Advisor for Institutional Reforms and Austerity Dr. Ishrat Hussain jointly addressing a press conference at PID Media Center. APP photo by Saleem Rana APP33-201120 ALSO READ Education Ministry, Radio Pakistan signs MoU to launch 'Radio Schools' RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz and Advisor for Institutional Reforms and Austerity Dr. Ishrat Hussain jointly addressing a press conference... Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz and Advisor for Institutional Reforms and Austerity Dr. Ishrat Hussain jointly addressing a press conference... Education Ministry, Radio Pakistan signs MoU to launch ‘Radio Schools’