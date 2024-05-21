Federal Minister for Finance & Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb in a meeting with the delegation of Pakistan Retail Business Council (PRBC) led by Mr. Ziad Bashir.

Federal Minister for Finance & Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb in a meeting with the delegation of Pakistan Retail Business Council (PRBC) led by Mr. Ziad Bashir.
APP51-210524 ISLAMABAD: May 21 - Federal Minister for Finance & Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb in a meeting with the delegation of Pakistan Retail Business Council (PRBC) led by Mr. Ziad Bashir.
Federal Minister for Finance & Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb in a meeting with the delegation of Pakistan Retail Business Council (PRBC) led by Mr. Ziad Bashir.
APP51-210524
ISLAMABAD: May 21 – 

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services