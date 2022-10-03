PhotosNational Photos Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired a meeting to review the payments of from cash assistance to flood affectees at Finance Divison Mon, 3 Oct 2022, 10:53 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP62-031022 ISLAMABAD: October 03 - Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired a meeting to review the payments of from cash assistance to flood affectees at Finance Divison. APP APP62-031022 ISLAMABAD