Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired a meeting to review the payments of from cash assistance to flood affectees at Finance Divison

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired a meeting to review the payments of from cash assistance to flood affectees at Finance Divison
APP62-031022 ISLAMABAD: October 03 - Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired a meeting to review the payments of from cash assistance to flood affectees at Finance Divison. APP
Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired a meeting to review the payments of from cash assistance to flood affectees at Finance Divison
APP62-031022 ISLAMABAD

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Federal Minister for Economic affairs , Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Ambassador of Germany to Pakistan Alfred Grannas cutting the cake to celebrate the German unity day

Federal Minister for Economic affairs , Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Ambassador of Germany to Pakistan Alfred Grannas cutting the cake to celebrate the German...

Ambassador of China to Pakistan H.E. Mr.Nong Rong calls on Federal Minister for Economic Affairs,Sardar Ayaz Sadiq

Ambassador of China to Pakistan H.E. Mr.Nong Rong calls on Federal Minister for Economic Affairs,Sardar Ayaz Sadiq

Federal Minister for information and Broadcasting, Marriyum Aurangzab addressing a press conference

Federal Minister for information and Broadcasting, Marriyum Aurangzab addressing a press conference

Federal Minister for information and Broadcasting, Marriyum Aurangzab addressing a press conference

Federal Minister and Chairman Privatization Mr. Abid Hussain Bhayo chaired Privatization Commission (PC) Board Meeting

Federal Minister and Chairman Privatization Mr. Abid Hussain Bhayo chaired Privatization Commission (PC) Board Meeting

The Vice Chancellor of Islamia University Bahawalpur Engineer Professor Dr. Athar Mehboob called on the Federal Minister for Science and Technology Agha Hassan Baloch at his office

The Vice Chancellor of Islamia University Bahawalpur Engineer Professor Dr. Athar Mehboob called on the Federal Minister for Science and Technology Agha Hassan Baloch...

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Sajid Hussain Turi met Wakako Sakurai, CEO of Plus –W a Japanese global recruiting company

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Sajid Hussain Turi met Wakako Sakurai, CEO of Plus –W a Japanese global recruiting company

Federal Minister for Climate Change, Senator Sherry Rehman addressed the event organized by CPNE & 4th Pillar as a special guest on the topic of “Increasing Incidents of harassment against women

Federal Minister for Climate Change, Senator Sherry Rehman addressed the event organized by CPNE & 4th Pillar as a special guest on the topic...

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Turi visited the Pakistan Afghanistan border.

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Turi visited the Pakistan Afghanistan border.

Governor State Bank of Pakistan, Mr. Jameel Ahmad called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar at Finance Division.

Governor State Bank of Pakistan, Mr. Jameel Ahmad called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar at Finance Division.

H.E Nong Rong Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar at Finance Division.

H.E Nong Rong Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar at Finance...

Federal Minister for Finance & Revenue Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar Ismail held a virtual meeting with IMF Mission Chief Mr. Nathan Porter.

Federal Minister for Finance & Revenue Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar Ismail held a virtual meeting with IMF Mission Chief Mr. Nathan Porter.