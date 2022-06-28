PhotosNational Photos Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail chaired a meeting to resolve the issues of banned import items arrived at the ports. Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar, MoS Dr. Aisha Ghous Pasha also attended the meeting Tue, 28 Jun 2022, 12:53 AM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP59-270622 ISLAMABAD: June 27 Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail chaired a meeting to resolve the issues of banned import items arrived at the ports. Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar, MoS Dr. Aisha Ghous Pasha also attended the meeting. APP APP59-270622 ISLAMABAD