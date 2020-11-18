Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood in a group photo with guests during
APP19-181120 KARACHI: November 18 - Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood in a group photo with guests during "The Future Summit" organized by Martin Dow and Nutshell Conferences. APP Photo by M Saeed Qureshi
APP19-181120

ALSO READ  Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood addressing at "The Future Summit" organized by Martin Dow and Nutshell Conferences

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR