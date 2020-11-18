Home Photos General Coverage Photos Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood addressing at “The... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood addressing at “The Future Summit” organized by Martin Dow and Nutshell Conferences Wed, 18 Nov 2020, 6:27 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP18-181120 KARACHI: November 18 - Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood addressing at "The Future Summit" organized by Martin Dow and Nutshell Conferences. APP Photo by M Saeed Qureshi APP18-181120 ALSO READ Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood in a group photo with guests during "The Future Summit" organized by Martin Dow and Nutshell Conferences RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Shafqat expresses concerns over fast spread of COVID-19 Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood addressing at “The Future Summit” organized by Martin Dow and Nutshell Conferences Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood in a group photo with guests during “The Future Summit” organized by Martin Dow and...