Federal Minister for Commerce, Syed Naveed Qamar being briefed by Chairman State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan Shoaib Javed Hussain at State Life Head Office.

Federal Minister for Commerce, Syed Naveed Qamar being briefed by Chairman State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan Shoaib Javed Hussain at State Life Head Office.
APP34-070522 KARACHI: May 07 – CEO National Insurance Company Limited (NICL) Khalid Hamid presenting a Souvenir to Federal Minister for Commerce, Syed Naveed Qamar during his visit to NICL. APP
APP35-070522 KARACHI: May 07 – CEO National Insurance Company Limited (NICL) Khalid Hamid presenting a Souvenir to Federal Secretary Commerce, Muhammad Sualeh Ahmed during his visit to NICL. APP

Federal Minister for Commerce, Syed Naveed Qamar being briefed by CEO, National Insurance Company Limited (NICL) Khalid Hamid during his visit to NICL.

Federal Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif addressing PML-N workers at Eid Milan Party

Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Security Shazia Marri talking to media at toll plaza M9 motorway

Chairman Muttahida Ulema Board Punjab Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi addresses Press Conference at Muttahida Ulma Board

Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani is being briefed by Chief Engineer works regarding 30 Bed Surgical Complex at RHQ

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Marriyum Aurangzeb addressing a press conference

Chairman Muttahida Ulema Board Punjab Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi addresses press conference

Shawal moon not sighted, Eid on Tuesday

Chairman Ruet-e-Halal Committee Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad sighting moon of Shawal 1443 AH at the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony

Federal Minister of Information & Broadcasting, Ms. Marriyum Aurangzeb addressing a press conference at PID Media Centre

Federal Minister Of Commerce And Investment Syed Naveed Qamar flanked with Federal Commerce Secretary, Muhammed Sualeh Ahmed Farouqui presiding over a meeting of the Task Force on Palm Oil at Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) office.

Federal Minister of Commerce and Investment Syed Naveed Qamar presiding over a meeting at Trading Corporation of Pakistan.

Federal Minister For Commerce, Syed Naveed Qamar chairing a meeting of the Task Force On Supply Of Palm Oil, at Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP).