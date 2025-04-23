24.9 C
Islamabad
Wednesday, April 23, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomePhotosNational PhotosFederal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan meets SAARC Chamber delegation —...
PhotosNational Photos

Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan meets SAARC Chamber delegation — Discussion held on boosting trade ties with Bangladesh; Rana Ihsaan Afzal, Coordinator to PM on Commerce, also seen in the frame

Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan meets SAARC Chamber delegation — Discussion held on boosting trade ties with Bangladesh; Rana Ihsaan Afzal, Coordinator to PM on Commerce, also seen in the frame
APP57-230425 ISLAMABAD: April 23- Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan meets SAARC Chamber delegation — Discussion held on boosting trade ties with Bangladesh; Rana Ihsaan Afzal, Coordinator to PM on Commerce, also seen in the frame.APP/TZD/SSH
0
- Advertisement -
Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan meets SAARC Chamber delegation — Discussion held on boosting trade ties with Bangladesh; Rana Ihsaan Afzal, Coordinator to PM on Commerce, also seen in the frame
APP57-230425
ISLAMABAD
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan