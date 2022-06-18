PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman unveiling plaque to inaugurate a project titled ‘Restoration of Riverine, Inland, Mangroves, Dryland & Urban Ecosystems of Sindh province’ at the Ghaghar forest, Steel Town. Sat, 18 Jun 2022, 10:50 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP25-180622 KARACHI: June 18 - Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman unveiling plaque to inaugurate a project titled 'Restoration of Riverine, Inland, Mangroves, Dryland & Urban Ecosystems of Sindh province' at the Ghaghar forest, Steel Town. APP photo by M Saeed Qureshi APP25-180622 KARACHI: APP39-180622 KARACHI: June 18 – Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman addressing the inaugural ceremony of a project titled ‘Restoration of Riverine, Inland, Mangroves, Dryland & Urban Ecosystems of Sindh province’ at the Ghaghar Forest, Steel Town. APP photo by M Saeed Qureshi APP40-180622 KARACHI: June 18 – Federal Minister for Climate Change, Senator Sherry Rehman planting a tree sapling while inauguration project Restoration of Riverine Inland Mangrovers Dylan & Urban Ecosystem of Sindh at Ghaghar. APP