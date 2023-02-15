Federal Minister and Chairperson BISP Ms. Shazia Marri offering fateha with Turkish Ambassador H.E. Mr. Mehmet Pacaci for victims of recent earthquake in Turkiye at Turkish Embassy

Federal Minister and Chairperson BISP Ms. Shazia Marri offering fateha with Turkish Ambassador H.E. Mr. Mehmet Pacaci for victims of recent earthquake in Turkiye at Turkish Embassy
APP48-150223 ISLAMABAD: February 15 - Federal Minister and Chairperson BISP Ms. Shazia Marri offering fateha with Turkish Ambassador H.E. Mr. Mehmet Pacaci for victims of recent earthquake in Turkiye at Turkish Embassy. APP/MAF/TZD/FHA
<em>Federal Minister and Chairperson BISP Ms. Shazia Marri offering fateha with Turkish Ambassador H.E. Mr. Mehmet Pacaci for victims of recent earthquake in Turkiye at Turkish Embassy</em>
APP48-150223 ISLAMABAD:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR