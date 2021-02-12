Home Photos February 12 – A view of final cricket match between Nawab Shah... PhotosSports Photos February 12 – A view of final cricket match between Nawab Shah Cricket Club & Hyderabad cricket teams during All Pakistan S&S T-20 League Cricket Championship 2021. Hyderabad won the match by three wickets at Niaz Cricket Stadium Fri, 12 Feb 2021, 7:20 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP49-120221 HYDERABAD: February 12 A view of final cricket match between Nawab Shah Cricket Club & Hyderabad cricket teams during All Pakistan S&S T-20 League Cricket Championship 2021. Hyderabad won the match by three wickets at Niaz Cricket Stadium. APP photo by Akram Ali APP49-120221 APP50-120221HYDERABAD: February 12 A view of final cricket match between Nawab Shah Cricket Club & Hyderabad cricket teams during All Pakistan S&S T-20 League Cricket Championship 2021. Hyderabad won the match by three wickets at Niaz Cricket Stadium. APP photo by Akram Ali ALSO READ Players in action during Hyderabad Sindh Ranking Tennis Championship 2021 played at WAPDA Tennis Court RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Players in action during Hyderabad Sindh Ranking Tennis Championship 2021 played at WAPDA Tennis Court Players in action during Hyderabad Sindh Ranking Tennis Championship 2021 at WAPDA Tennis Court A view of 2nd Test Cricket Match playing between Pakistan and South African cricket teams at Pindi Cricket Stadium. Pakistan wins the 2nd Test...