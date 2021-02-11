Home Photos Feature Photos February 11 – Electricians repairing the signal lights at 9th Avenue during... PhotosFeature Photos February 11 – Electricians repairing the signal lights at 9th Avenue during maintenance work in the city Thu, 11 Feb 2021, 5:47 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP02-110221 ISLAMABAD: February 11 - Electricians repairing the signal lights at 9th Avenue during maintenance work in the city. APP photo by Sadia Haideri APP02-110221 ALSO READ A mechanic busy in repairing small bike at his workshop RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A mechanic busy in repairing small bike at his workshop WAPDA staffers repairing faulty cables on the electricity poles on Expressway Gas heaters being repaired by shopkeepers at Jaint Road