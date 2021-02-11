February 11 - Electricians repairing the signal lights at 9th Avenue during maintenance work in the city
APP02-110221 ISLAMABAD: February 11 - Electricians repairing the signal lights at 9th Avenue during maintenance work in the city. APP photo by Sadia Haideri
APP02-110221

ALSO READ  A mechanic busy in repairing small bike at his workshop

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR