Home Photos Feature Photos LARKANA: October 23 – A customer selecting traditional bed sheets at Surahiya... PhotosFeature Photos LARKANA: October 23 – A customer selecting traditional bed sheets at Surahiya Padhar Bazaar. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar Fri, 23 Oct 2020, 3:57 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP13-23 LARKANA: October 23 - A customer selecting traditional bed sheets at Surahiya Padhar Bazaar. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar APP13-23 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR MULTAN: September 13 Vendor busy in arranging and displaying coconuts to attract the customer at his roadside setup. APP photo by Safdar Abbas LAHORE: September 13 Vendor busy in arranging and displaying colorful small chairs to attract the customer at his roadside setup. APP photo by... MULTAN: September 05 – A vendor arranging and displaying grapes to attract the customer at his hand cart. APP photo by Tanveer Bukhari