Home Photos Feature Photos Labourers sorting good quality of onions at Singhpura Vegetable and Fruit Market... PhotosFeature Photos Labourers sorting good quality of onions at Singhpura Vegetable and Fruit Market as in the background a view of burning garbage causing environmental pollution and attention of concern authorities Tue, 1 Dec 2020, 8:21 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP39-011220 LAHORE: December 01 - Labourers sorting good quality of onions at Singhpura Vegetable and Fruit Market as in the background a view of burning garbage causing environmental pollution and attention of concern authorities. APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari APP39-011220