APP01-031021 ISLAMABAD: October 03 - A vendor displaying fruits to attract the customer at his stall in weekly bazaar at Aabpara. APP photo by Saeed-Ul-Mulk
APP02-031021 ISLAMABAD: October 03 – A senior citizen displays shopping bags to attract the customer to earn for livelihood in weekly bazaar at Aabpara. APP photo by Saeed-Ul-Mulk
APP04-031021 ISLAMABAD: October 03 – A roadside vendor sprinkle water on fishes to keep it fresh at Park Road. APP photo by Saeed-Ul-Mulk

