PhotosFeature Photos A vendor displaying fruits to attract the customer at his stall in weekly bazaar at Aabpara Sun, 3 Oct 2021, 3:53 PM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram APP01-031021 ISLAMABAD: October 03 - A vendor displaying fruits to attract the customer at his stall in weekly bazaar at Aabpara. APP photo by Saeed-Ul-Mulk APP02-031021 ISLAMABAD: October 03 – A senior citizen displays shopping bags to attract the customer to earn for livelihood in weekly bazaar at Aabpara. APP photo by Saeed-Ul-Mulk APP01-031021 APP04-031021 ISLAMABAD: October 03 – A roadside vendor sprinkle water on fishes to keep it fresh at Park Road. APP photo by Saeed-Ul-Mulk