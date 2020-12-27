FCNA Force Commander Jawad Qazi along with the other offering funeral prayers of martyr Major Husssain Irshad Moundoq who embraced shahadat due to army aviation copper crash in Minimarg
APP22-271220 SKARDU: December 27 - FCNA Force Commander Jawad Qazi along with the other offering funeral prayers of martyr Major Husssain Irshad Moundoq who embraced shahadat due to army aviation copper crash in Minimarg. APP Photo by Ashraf Hussain
