Home Photos General Coverage Photos FCNA Force Commander Jawad Qazi along with the other offering funeral prayers... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos FCNA Force Commander Jawad Qazi along with the other offering funeral prayers of martyr Major Husssain Irshad Moundoq who embraced shahadat due to army aviation copper crash in Minimarg Sun, 27 Dec 2020, 6:02 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP22-271220 SKARDU: December 27 - FCNA Force Commander Jawad Qazi along with the other offering funeral prayers of martyr Major Husssain Irshad Moundoq who embraced shahadat due to army aviation copper crash in Minimarg. APP Photo by Ashraf Hussain APP22-271220 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A file photo of soldier Naik Yaseen, age 34 years resident of Malakand who embraced shahadat as terrorist fire raid on Security Forces convoy... File photos of Mukhtar and Shoaib who embraced shahadat as Indian troops committed unprovoked ceasefire violation in Satwal Sector along LOC. Pakistan army responded... A view of funeral prayers of the mother of Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif being offered in Jati Umrah