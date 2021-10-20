FCNA Force Commander Gilgit-Baltistan Jawwad Ahmad Qazi meeting with captain of teams during the inauguration of Karakoram International University Sports Gala 2021

APP76-201021 GILGIT: October 20 - FCNA Force Commander Gilgit-Baltistan Jawwad Ahmad Qazi meeting with captain of teams during the inauguration of Karakoram International University Sports Gala 2021. APP Photo by Ashraf Hussain Nasiri
APP77-201021 GILGIT: October 20 – FCNA Force Commander Gilgit-Baltistan Jawwad Ahmad Qazi addressing during inauguration of Karakoram International University Sports Gala 2021. APP Photo by Ashraf Hussain Nasiri

