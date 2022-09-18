PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Father gives a dose of medicene to his ill child as Flood-affected families of different areas of Sindh province sheltered in Government Comprehensive Higher Secondary School No.1 Korangi. Sun, 18 Sep 2022, 6:26 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP18-180922 KARACHI: September 18 - Father gives a dose of medicene to his ill child as Flood-affected families of different areas of Sindh province sheltered in Government Comprehensive Higher Secondary School No.1 Korangi. APP APP18-180922 KARACHI: