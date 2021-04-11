Home Photos Feature Photos Farmers are busy in threshing wheat crop at their field in outskirts... PhotosFeature Photos Farmers are busy in threshing wheat crop at their field in outskirts of the city Sun, 11 Apr 2021, 9:22 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP12-110421 HYDERABAD: April 11 Farmers are busy in threshing wheat crop at their field in outskirts of the city. APP photo by Farhan Khan ALSO READ Certified cotton seed to be provided to farmers: Minister RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Certified cotton seed to be provided to farmers: Minister Farmers busy in loading green fodder on the truck outside Bypass area Farmers busy in harvesting the wheat crop in their field