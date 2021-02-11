Home Photos Feature Photos Farmer spreading fertilizer in his field PhotosFeature Photos Farmer spreading fertilizer in his field Thu, 11 Feb 2021, 6:31 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP23-110221 MULTAN: February 11 - Farmer spreading fertilizer in his field. APP photo by Qasim Ghauri APP23-110221 ALSO READ A view of smoke spreading from a road maintenance machine by CDA near Aabpara Market RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A view of smoke spreading from a road maintenance machine by CDA near Aabpara Market A farmer collecting oranges at an orchard in the catchment area of the city A farmer set residues of his sugarcane crop on fire and polluting environment by violating ban