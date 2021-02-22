Home Photos Feature Photos Farmer family traveling on the Donkey cart loaded with fodder for animal...PhotosFeature PhotosFarmer family traveling on the Donkey cart loaded with fodder for animal after cutting from field Mon, 22 Feb 2021, 10:13 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP37-22021 MULTAN: February 22 - Farmer family traveling on the Donkey cart loaded with fodder for animal after cutting from field. APP photo by Safdar AbbasALSO READ Farmer busy in cutting fodder for animal with the help of tractorRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORFarmer busy in collecting seasonal fruit strawberry from his field to sell in marketFarmer busy in sowing corn in their fieldShepherd guiding herd of camel towards grazing at field