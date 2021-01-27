Home Photos Feature Photos Farmer busy in spraying pesticides in wheat crop in their field PhotosFeature Photos Farmer busy in spraying pesticides in wheat crop in their field Wed, 27 Jan 2021, 9:28 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP24-270121 SARGODHA: January 27 - Farmer busy in spraying pesticides in wheat crop in their field. APP photo by Hassan Mahmood ALSO READ Camels grazing in a field at Mirpurkhas Road RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Camels grazing in a field at Mirpurkhas Road Farmers busy in their work in a field near Faridabad Village A farmer collects flowers at his flower farm to sell for livelihood