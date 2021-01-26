Home Photos Feature Photos Farmer boiling sugarcane juice at his farm for preparing traditional sweet Gur PhotosFeature Photos Farmer boiling sugarcane juice at his farm for preparing traditional sweet Gur Tue, 26 Jan 2021, 9:43 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP56-260121 SIALKOT: January 26 - Farmer boiling sugarcane juice at his farm for preparing traditional sweet Gur. APP Photo by Munir Butt ALSO READ A farmer collects flowers at his flower farm to sell for livelihood RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A worker preparing traditional curtains (chicks) at his workplace A farmer collects flowers at his flower farm to sell for livelihood Craftsman busy in preparing clay-made items at their work palace Kumharpara